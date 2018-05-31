Macomb man arrested for marijuana

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout reported the arrest of a Macomb man for the manufacturing and delivery of marijuana.

Petitgout stated that Fabian Wingo, 45 was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of cannabis greater than 500 grams and less than 2000 grams.

On May 23 at 10:39 p.m. the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit conducted a search warrant at 9825 U.S. Highway 136 Lot 108 in rural Macomb. Approximately 1,437 grams of Cannabis was discovered in the wall of the residence. Detectives also seized approximately $35,280.00 from a bedroom safe.

Wingo is currently being held in the McDonough County Jail in lieu of bond.