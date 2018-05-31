WIU faculty and staff approve tentative employment agreement - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WIU faculty and staff approve tentative employment agreement

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Western Illinois University's faculty and staff have ratified a tentative employment agreement according to Jim La Prad of the University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) union.

Prad stated the agreement was approved by UPI by a vote of 75% Yes to 25% No.

WIU’s Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet Friday to consider the contract.

UPI is committed to working with the administration to ensure fair implementation of the new contract, Prad stated.

RELATED:
WIU and union close to agreement
Potential WIU strike looms over finals week
WIU faculty authorizestrike
WIU faculty hold no confidence vote

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.