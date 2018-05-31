WIU faculty and staff approve tentative employment agreement

Western Illinois University's faculty and staff have ratified a tentative employment agreement according to Jim La Prad of the University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) union.

Prad stated the agreement was approved by UPI by a vote of 75% Yes to 25% No.

WIU’s Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet Friday to consider the contract.

UPI is committed to working with the administration to ensure fair implementation of the new contract, Prad stated.

