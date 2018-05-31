Man arrested for attempted burglary in Clayton, Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested for attempted burglary in Clayton, Illinois

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CLAYTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has reported an arrest following an attempted burglary in Clayton, Illinois.

Sheriff Brian VonderHaar reported that Colyn Cantrell, 21 of Golden, Illinois, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Thursday and charged with Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Aggravated Battery, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and Resisting a Peace Officer.

VonderHaar stated that deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Clayton. A female victim called stating Cantrell, an acquaintance of hers, was trying to get into her residence.

While officers were in route to her house, the female called back and said that she had fled and that Cantrell was inside the home.

VonderHaar stated officers arrived in the area and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle the suspect was driving. Cantrell attempted to drive away from the traffic stop, but was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Cantrell is lodged at the Adams County Jail.

