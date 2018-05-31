Illinois House sends $38B budget to Rauner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- The Latest on legislative action in Springfield (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The Illinois House has approved a $38.5 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1.

The lopsided 97-14 vote Thursday in the House followed Wednesday night's overwhelming Senate approval.

The proposal goes to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. He has not commented on the measure but his budget office was part of the negotiations. Budget director Hans Zigmund attended the House debate.

Democrats and Republicans both applauded the bipartisan cooperation on this year's budget. It is in stark contrast to the last three years. Rauner and

Democrats who control the General Assembly couldn't agree on a plan in 2015 or 2016. Lawmakers forced through an income tax increase last summer that provides revenue that made this year's deal easier to complete.

The bills are HB109 and HB3342 .

4:40 a.m.

The Illinois General Assembly enters its final day of the spring session halfway to sending Gov. Bruce Rauner what both Democrats and Republicans say is a balanced budget.

The Senate voted 56-2 on a $38.5 billion spending plan Wednesday night. It's for the budget year that begins July 1.

The action moves the plan to the House. Negotiators there have been in on Senate discussions so it's likely to get a thumbs-up there.

Senate debate was immersed in collegiately and compliments. They replaced the rancor of the past three years. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and

Democrats controlling the General Assembly couldn't agree on a budget during Rauner's first two years. Lawmakers forced him to accept a plan with an income-tax increase last summer.