John Wood Community College opens new testing center

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM)

John Wood Community College has opened a new testing center in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Thursday morning a new Pearson VUE testing site officially opened at the Southeast Education Center.

Officials at John Wood said students and residents in the southeast area of the John Wood Community College district will now have greater access to testing services thanks to a partnership with the Regional Office of Education. 

Pearson VUE offers innovative computer-based testing solutions through secure, electronic test delivery, according to JWCC officials. They said all components of the GED test will be available through the new center, which will save area students and residents time and travel to Quincy. Additional professional tests may be offered in the future.

The new testing center is located on 39-637 260th Avenue.

