Keokuk man arrested for meth

Jay Whitaker of the Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Keokuk man on a felony drug charge.

Whitaker stated Jesse Mazzoccoli, 44 was arrested last Thursday on a felony drug charge.

Mazzoccoli was charged with Delivery of Less Than Five Grams of Methamphetamine, a class C felony, according to Whitaker. If convicted, Mazzoccoli faces up to 10 years in a state correctional facility.

Whitaker stated the arrest was the result of an investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into allegations that he was involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in the Lee County area.

The Lee County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Fort Madison Police Department, Keokuk Police Department, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.