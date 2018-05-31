Quincy's Kmart store is not on the recent store closure list - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy's Kmart store is not on the recent store closure list

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

On Thursday, Sears Holdings announced they are closing another 63 Sears and Kmart stores.

The Quincy Kmart store was not on that list. At least for now.

In addition to the 63 stores, the company announced today they have identified a total of 100 non-profitable stores and also said a small group of stores were pulled from the closing list that was published Thursday. Those stores are being evaluated further and the list could be updated.

Sears is trying to cut costs and regroup from struggling sales. The company says the locations will close in early September. With liquidation sales as soon as June 14th.

Sears stated "We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted."

The complete list and a statement from Sears Holdings is below.

