McCaskill talks to local veterans, praises Lt. Gov. Parson

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill visited downtown Hannibal Thursday morning on a campaign stop.

She's running for reelection in November and met with area veterans at Finn's Food and Spirits.

She talked with vets about their treatment after serving and how the federal government can improve benefits.

"We have to keep working on mental health services at the VA. PTSD is very common now and the VA has struggled to hire enough mental health professionals so I want to keep an eye on that and make sure they have the resources they need." stated McCaskill.

McCaskill also talked about Governor Greitens' resignation and Lt. Governor Mike Parson taking over.

"I think what's good about this governor is he's had a number of jobs. He was a county elected official as sheriff for many years. He was in the state legislature, both as a rep and a senator. He's been lieutenant governor and now he's governor." said McCaskill. "There is not going to be a learning curve for this governor. He knows the issues Missouri faces right now."

McCaskill said Parson has already reached out to her over the phone to talk about Missouri issues which is something she says hasn't happened in a while.