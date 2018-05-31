McCaskill talks to local veterans, praises Lt. Gov. Parson - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

McCaskill talks to local veterans, praises Lt. Gov. Parson

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
McCaskill spoke to local veterans McCaskill spoke to local veterans
McCaskill spoke to local veterans McCaskill spoke to local veterans
Veterans asked questions and gave ideas about how to improve benefits Veterans asked questions and gave ideas about how to improve benefits
McCaskill spoke to local veterans McCaskill spoke to local veterans
A couple dozen people attended the meeting A couple dozen people attended the meeting

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill visited downtown Hannibal Thursday morning on a campaign stop.

She's running for reelection in November and met with area veterans at Finn's Food and Spirits.

She talked with vets about their treatment after serving and how the federal government can improve benefits.

"We have to keep working on mental health services at the VA. PTSD is very common now and the VA has struggled to hire enough mental health professionals so I want to keep an eye on that and make sure they have the resources they need." stated McCaskill.

McCaskill also talked about Governor Greitens' resignation and Lt. Governor Mike Parson taking over.

"I think what's good about this governor is he's had a number of jobs. He was a county elected official as sheriff for many years. He was in the state legislature, both as a rep and a senator. He's been lieutenant governor and now he's governor." said McCaskill. "There is not going to be a learning curve for this governor. He knows the issues Missouri faces right now."

McCaskill said Parson has already reached out to her over the phone to talk about Missouri issues which is something she says hasn't happened in a while.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.