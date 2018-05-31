Palmyra schools consider bond issue to make renovations

Palmyra's agriculture building is about 40 years old and is starting to show its age.

"What we have right now is working well and we're happy to have it but at the same time, if we're looking to make improvements, this is an area in our district that we could make some improvements perhaps to offer some better things for our students." said Luke Mahsman, one of Palmyra's agriculture teachers.

That's why Palmyra schools is considering a bond issue on the April 2019 ballot to pay for upgrades.

"We're eligible for a three and a half million no tax increase bond issues and we don't know how much these things will cost." said Palmyra R-1 Superintendent Kirt Malone.

Malone said its not just the agriculture building that needs to be upgraded. He said the Palmyra School District has an entire list of facilities they would like to renovate with this money, including a kitchen in the middle school.

"We conducted a strategic planning process in the district and identified some more facility needs. That would include upgrading the middle school kitchen, doing some work on the playground at the elementary and renovating the ag building here." explained Malone.

If approved, the bond issue would continue the current 68-cent property tax levy instead of letting it expire. Mahsman said some of these upgrades are long overdue.

"We had a major renovation to the high school roughly about ten years or so. That took care of a lot of needs there. Now this is an opportunity to go ahead and bring that out to the ag building to and make some renovations to bring up with the times." said Mahsman.

Malone said they will be creating a facilities committee in the next couple months to finalize a list of renovations.

They will present those to the school board before the board decides whether or not to put the bond issue on the April 2019 ballot.