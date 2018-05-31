Local food pantries see increased need during the summer

Local food banks say their services are even more important in the summer months.

When school is out there are fewer options for kids to get food and more pressure on families.

During the school year, low-income students may receive breakfast, lunch, snacks and weekend meals-all distributed through their school.

School is now out for summer break for most of the Tri-States but summer time can be a hungry time for kids.

During the school year, low-income students may receive breakfast, lunch, snacks and weekend meals-all distributed through their school.

When school is out there are fewer options for kids to get food and more pressure on families.

That is why local food banks say their services are even more important in the summer months.

"The same needs that kids have during the year, they have when they're at home without those school resources to take advantage of so the food pantry gets hit extra hard too," said Dain Duffy with the Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

if you are looking for help during the summer months or if you'd like to donate to horizons food pantry click here.