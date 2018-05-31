QHS holds senior baccalaureate - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QHS holds senior baccalaureate

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre. The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre.
The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre. The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre.
The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre. The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre.
The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre. The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre.
The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre. The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Soon-to-be graduates at Quincy High School were celebrated Thursday night.

The school's annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre. 

Students heard various ensembles by students and listened to the Quincy Senior High Concert Choir. 

Seniors say they're excited for the next chapter in their lives. 

"I'm looking forward to being able to make new friends and have new experiences and do things I haven't been able to do before," said Senior Grace Crickard. 

Graduation is Friday, June 1st at 7:00 at Flinn Memorial Stadium. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.