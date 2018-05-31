Home Opener Nears: Gems side with experience this summer

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- 60 games in 70 days. The Prospect League season is fast and furious and there's little time to waste.



The Quincy Gems took a step in the right direction in Wednesday night's season opener winning at Springfield by a dozen runs.



The team's owner, Jimmie Louthan, doesn't want a repeat of last year when the Gems finished 18 games below .500 suffering their worst season since the inaugural campaign 22 years ago.



Louthan and the coaching staff have turned towards a more experienced roster in their attempt for a more successful season.



"It's the first time in a while that we have guys coming in that have had a strong spring, a lot of at-bats, (and) a lot of innings pitched. We're comfortable with the experience coming in," Louthan said.



"Last year we had a lot of redshirt freshman. We had a lot of kids that didn't get as many at-bats and as many innings. We went with upper-classmen this year and that was the main focus we had."



The Gems are on the road the next two nights before Saturday's home opener which means several staff members are busy preparing QU Stadium for the first of 30 home games.



Louthan says it's a constant give-and-take from those in attendance to try and make the nightly experience a positive one.



"We listen to the fans. We're adding some more shaded areas just in case of the heat. We've already got a little bit of a taste of that, so we're just (taking) one step forward, and adding more shaded areas for more comfort for the fans," he said.



"We led the league in percentage of attendance increase last year of 19 percent and that's just something we focus on. How do we get more fans and how do we make the Gems better for Quincy?"



Louthan says they plan on having weekend specials this summer and they are bringing back the barbeque pork nachos which he claims were a big hit last summer.



He adds the team's roster is far from complete. They are waiting on nine more players and those individuals are still playing, or just had their college seasons end.