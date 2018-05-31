Thursday's Area Scores - May 31

**High School Softball**
Van Buren: 8
Central Lee: 9
Daly Brisby: Walk-off RBI
Hawks: trailed 8-2 through 5.5 innings (scored 5 runs in bottom of the 7th)
Mount Pleasant: 3
Fort Madison: 2
(Game 1)
Mount Pleasant: 1
Fort Madison: 8
(Game 2)
**High School Baseball**
Van Buren: 11
Central Lee: 8
(Final/11 Innings)
Mount Pleasant: 15
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 1)
Mount Pleasant: 10
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 2)
**Prospect League Baseball**
Hannibal: 1
Springfield: 3
Aaron Goecks: RBI
Hoots: (1-1)
Quincy:
Danville:
(postponed)
**High School Tennis, Girls**
(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A State Tournament*
-- Fort Madison doubles team Katie Larson and Miho Shirai finishes in 8th place
