Thursday's Area Scores - May 31 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - May 31

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Central Lee scores five times in the bottom of the 7th inning to rally past Van Buren. Central Lee scores five times in the bottom of the 7th inning to rally past Van Buren.

**High School Softball**

Van Buren: 8
Central Lee: 9
Daly Brisby: Walk-off RBI
Hawks: trailed 8-2 through 5.5 innings (scored 5 runs in bottom of the 7th)

Mount Pleasant: 3
Fort Madison: 2
(Game 1)

Mount Pleasant: 1
Fort Madison: 8
(Game 2)


**High School Baseball**

Van Buren: 11
Central Lee: 8
(Final/11 Innings)

Mount Pleasant: 15
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 1)

Mount Pleasant: 10
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 2)


**Prospect League Baseball**

Hannibal: 1
Springfield: 3
Aaron Goecks: RBI
Hoots: (1-1)

Quincy:
Danville:
(postponed)


**High School Tennis, Girls**

(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A State Tournament*
-- Fort Madison doubles team Katie Larson and Miho Shirai finishes in 8th place

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.