Veterans taking upcoming Honor Flight #48

The following veterans will be taking the next Great River Honor Flight on June 8, 2018.
|Conflict
|Name
|Hometown
|State
|Branch
|Kor
|Justin P. Altgilbers
|Quincy
|IL
|A
|Viet
|Ronald G. Armstrong
|Kahoka
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Larry E. Brehm
|Paloma
|IL
|A
|Viet
|Jimmy M. Brewer
|Downing
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Paul V. Brotherton
|Kahoka
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Frederick H. Clapp
|Memphis
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Donald R. Cummins
|Center
|MO
|A
|Viet
|James E. Downing
|Quincy
|IL
|N
|Viet
|Jerry R. Duncan
|Downing
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Carl E. Frick
|Quincy
|IL
|AF
|Viet
|Gary M. Frye
|Hull
|IL
|A
|Viet
|Lyndell L. Harlan
|Philadelphia
|MO
|AF
|Viet
|Larry D. Hayes
|Edina
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Daniel F. Hoener
|Fowler
|IL
|A
|Kor
|George W. Hoffman
|Canton
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Robert J. Hunolt
|Edina
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Glen M. Jackson
|Downing
|MO
|A
|Viet
|John C. Johnson
|Quincy
|IL
|N
|Viet
|Robert M. Johnson
|Quincy
|IL
|N
|Viet
|Alvin L. Lashbrook
|Camp Point
|IL
|N
|Viet
|Montey A. Mays
|Quincy
|IL
|A
|Viet
|Richard V. Mays
|Hannibal
|MO
|AF
|Viet
|Donald D. Middleton
|Memphis
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Montie C. Newell
|Rushville
|IL
|A
|Viet
|Roger R. Ricketts
|Canton
|MO
|A
|VTLC
|Ronald L. Ruengert
|LaGrange
|MO
|N
|Viet
|Everett E. Scott
|Maywood
|MO
|M
|Viet
|Roger D. Sedore
|Wyaconda
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Lonnie D. Shepard
|Bowling Green
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Thomas D. Spradlin
|Quincy
|IL
|A
|Viet
|Barry J.K. Thomure
|Hannibal
|MO
|M
|Viet
|Kenneth W. Tibbits
|New London
|MO
|A
|Viet
|Kathleen Williams
|Fowler
|IL
|A
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.