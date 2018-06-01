Veterans taking upcoming Honor Flight #48 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Veterans taking upcoming Honor Flight #48

Posted:
Great River Honor Flight Great River Honor Flight
(WGEM) -

The following veterans will be taking the next Great River Honor Flight on June 8, 2018.

Conflict Name Hometown State Branch
Kor Justin P. Altgilbers Quincy IL A
Viet Ronald G. Armstrong Kahoka MO A
Viet Larry E. Brehm Paloma IL A
Viet Jimmy M. Brewer Downing MO A
Viet Paul V. Brotherton Kahoka MO A
Viet Frederick H. Clapp Memphis MO A
Viet Donald R. Cummins Center MO A
Viet James E. Downing Quincy IL N
Viet Jerry R. Duncan Downing MO A
Viet Carl E. Frick Quincy IL AF
Viet Gary M. Frye Hull IL A
Viet Lyndell L. Harlan Philadelphia MO AF
Viet Larry D. Hayes Edina MO A
Viet Daniel F. Hoener Fowler IL A
Kor George W. Hoffman Canton MO A
Viet Robert J. Hunolt Edina MO A
Viet Glen M. Jackson Downing MO A
Viet John C. Johnson Quincy IL N
Viet Robert M. Johnson Quincy IL N
Viet Alvin L. Lashbrook Camp Point IL N
Viet Montey A. Mays Quincy IL A
Viet Richard V. Mays Hannibal MO AF
Viet Donald D. Middleton Memphis MO A
Viet Montie C. Newell Rushville IL A
Viet Roger R. Ricketts Canton MO A
VTLC Ronald L. Ruengert LaGrange MO N
Viet Everett E. Scott Maywood MO M
Viet Roger D. Sedore Wyaconda MO A
Viet Lonnie D. Shepard Bowling Green MO A
Viet Thomas D. Spradlin Quincy IL A
Viet Barry J.K. Thomure Hannibal MO M
Viet Kenneth W. Tibbits New London MO A
Viet Kathleen Williams Fowler IL A

RELATED:
ITINERARY: Great River Honor Flight Mission #48

