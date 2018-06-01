Veterans taking upcoming Honor Flight #48

The following veterans will be taking the next Great River Honor Flight on June 8, 2018.

Conflict Name Hometown State Branch Kor Justin P. Altgilbers Quincy IL A Viet Ronald G. Armstrong Kahoka MO A Viet Larry E. Brehm Paloma IL A Viet Jimmy M. Brewer Downing MO A Viet Paul V. Brotherton Kahoka MO A Viet Frederick H. Clapp Memphis MO A Viet Donald R. Cummins Center MO A Viet James E. Downing Quincy IL N Viet Jerry R. Duncan Downing MO A Viet Carl E. Frick Quincy IL AF Viet Gary M. Frye Hull IL A Viet Lyndell L. Harlan Philadelphia MO AF Viet Larry D. Hayes Edina MO A Viet Daniel F. Hoener Fowler IL A Kor George W. Hoffman Canton MO A Viet Robert J. Hunolt Edina MO A Viet Glen M. Jackson Downing MO A Viet John C. Johnson Quincy IL N Viet Robert M. Johnson Quincy IL N Viet Alvin L. Lashbrook Camp Point IL N Viet Montey A. Mays Quincy IL A Viet Richard V. Mays Hannibal MO AF Viet Donald D. Middleton Memphis MO A Viet Montie C. Newell Rushville IL A Viet Roger R. Ricketts Canton MO A VTLC Ronald L. Ruengert LaGrange MO N Viet Everett E. Scott Maywood MO M Viet Roger D. Sedore Wyaconda MO A Viet Lonnie D. Shepard Bowling Green MO A Viet Thomas D. Spradlin Quincy IL A Viet Barry J.K. Thomure Hannibal MO M Viet Kenneth W. Tibbits New London MO A Viet Kathleen Williams Fowler IL A

RELATED:

ITINERARY: Great River Honor Flight Mission #48