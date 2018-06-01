Two arrested in Fowler, Illinois in stolen credit card investigation

Adams County Sherrif Brian VonderHaar has reported the arrest on Thursday of a man and a juvenile in Fowler, Illinois in a stolen credit card investigation.

VonderHaar stated that Austin Sherf, 20 of Quincy was arrested for Use of a Stolen Credit Card and Possession of Stolen Property. A male juvenile was also arrested for Burglary to a Vehicle, Use of a Stolen Credit Card, Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. an officer from the Quincy Police Department and an Adams County Sheriff Deputy were conducting a follow up in regards to several burglaries that happened in Fowler on Wednesday. Credit cards were stolen and used to make purchases in Quincy.

The investigation led officers to an address in Quincy where two suspects were taken into custody at 6:05 p.m.

Various items purchased with the stolen credit cards were found at that location. Along with a stolen firearm, VonderHaar stated.