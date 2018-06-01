Tom Boland remembered by MoDOT

Tom Boland, who will be laid to rest Saturday, was also remembered by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT tied red, white, and blue ribbons around the Tom Boland Highway signs on U.S. 61 in Hannibal to remember Boland and his efforts to improve transportation in Missouri.

Boland worked with Thomas A Oakley and others to make sure the crossroads of three major national transportation corridors crossed in Hannibal, U.S. 36/Interstate 72, U.S. 61 and Missouri 27. While Oakley worked on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, Boland worked on the Missouri side to make the dream a reality. Both of them pushed to make sure the path from Chicago to Kansas City passed through the Tri-States, a dream that's come true in the form of the Route 110, the Chicago-Kansas City Expressway.