Hannibal police reaching out to area youth

The Hannibal Police Department is making efforts to improve community relations, especially with kids.

Friday marks the start of the Hannibal Summer Youth Outreach program through the police department

Chief of Police Lyndell Davis said officers will be encouraged to interact with youth that are playing outside, whether that's throwing a ball around or shooting hoops.

"It isn't anybody forcing us to do it. It isn't a mandate from the state or from the feds. It's just something we do and like I said, it's just another little in road in trying to make a positive impression with the youth and trying to give them a positive viewpoint of law enforcement before they get older." Davis said.

Davis also said they will be handing out free movie passes to the local movie theater.