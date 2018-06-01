Missouri's new governor, Mike Parson is sworn in

Republican Mike Parson was sworn in at 5:30 p.m. on Friday as Missouri's 57th governor at a private ceremony at the governor's office in Jefferson City.

He pledged to a room full of journalists, "to bring honor, integrity and transparency to the governor's office. We have the opportunity today for a fresh start."

Parson is not a fresh face at the state capitol in Jefferson City.



"I think the people of Missouri should feel comfortable with him coming in because he's an experienced legislator," Missouri Representative Lindell Shumake said.

Parson is a former state representative and senator. He was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2016.

During a prayer service before the swearing in ceremony, the pastor at First Baptist Church called Parson a "bridge builder and healer." Supporter Joan Woods expressed similar thoughts.

"I think he will bridge the gap and try and bring people together, that will be his biggest strength," Woods said.

Parson takes over for Eric Greitens who was facing criminal allegations and possible impeachment. Representative Lindell Shumake said he thinks lawmakers could've voted on articles of impeachment Thursday but Greitens cut a deal -- agreeing to resign in exchange for prosecutors dropping a computer tampering charge. He was accused of using a veteran charity donor list to help his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

"Under the circumstances, i appreciate him stepping aside and let's get on with the business of the state of Missouri," Harold Fugate said.

Greitens and his family have now moved out of the governor's mansion as a new leader prepares to move in. Many hope he will help his state heal.

"We'll see a difference I think in style," Shumake said.



WGEM Political Analyst Justin Coffey said Thursday night he felt the transition from Greitens to Parson would go well, due to Parson having an extensive political background, adding he believes Parson had a few months to prepare for what has happened.

"Parson is a career politician, he's been in Jefferson for more than a dozen years, there are somethings he wants to work on and he will work with the democrats and republicans to get Missouri moving forward again," Coffey said.

After the swearing in, Parson addressed those in attendance:

It is truly an honor to serve as Missouri's 57th governor. My pledge to all Missourians, is to work hard each and every day, to bring honor, integrity and transparency to the governor's office. We have an opportunity today, to have a fresh start in state government. I believe now is time for Missouri to come together. To work together and to help one another. I will always, be ready and willing to listen to ideas on how state government can better position itself to serve our families and our communities. I am optimistic about the future of our great state and I'm looking forward to the work ahead. God bless you, God bless the great state of Missouri and God bless the United States of America.

Friday Greitens delivered his letter of resignation to the Secretary of State John Ashcroft. The letter simply stated, "I resign the office of Governor effective today, June 1, 2018, at 5:00 p.m."

Greitens had announced on Tuesday that he planned to resign effective Friday at 5 p.m.

Greitens resignation came amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions.