Families gather to celebrate Cancer Survivor Day

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Cancer survivors and loved ones gathered Friday at Blessing Hospital to celebrate Cancer Survivor Day.

Survivors and families wore different colored shirts representing the cancer that they fought and there was also a ribbon pinning ceremony. Former Quincy Mayor and cancer survivor John Spring spoke at the event, along with his wife, who is a 2-time cancer survivor. 

"Today we celebrate not just cancer survivor day, but we celebrate life, we celebrate with these families," said Spring. "These cancer survivors, these victims of cancer come together and it's an emotional time for people who are dealing with cancer."

"It's a really good event that takes place here and try to remind people that it's important to keep a positive attitude and never give up," Spring said.

Sunday will be the third National Cancer Survivor Day.

