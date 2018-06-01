Highland accepts bid for football field, track makeover - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Highland accepts bid for football field, track makeover

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Highland will break down in the next 10 days on field turf and an all-weather track. Highland will break down in the next 10 days on field turf and an all-weather track.

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- First it was Monroe City and not too much longer came Clark County.

This fall, the Highland football program will become the third from the Clarence Cannon Conference to get a complete facelift of its football and track facility.

Three weeks ago the Lewis County Board of Education voted 6-0, with one voter absent, to move forward with significant improvements to the football field and track.

The board met in special session Thursday and approved a bid from ATG Sports, from the St. Louis area, for a complete makeover to the Cougars' facility.

The football team will get synthetic turf and an all-weather track is coming.

Ground will be broken within the next 10 days and the improvements are expected to be completed in time for the fall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.