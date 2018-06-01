Highland accepts bid for football field, track makeover

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- First it was Monroe City and not too much longer came Clark County.
This fall, the Highland football program will become the third from the Clarence Cannon Conference to get a complete facelift of its football and track facility.
Three weeks ago the Lewis County Board of Education voted 6-0, with one voter absent, to move forward with significant improvements to the football field and track.
The board met in special session Thursday and approved a bid from ATG Sports, from the St. Louis area, for a complete makeover to the Cougars' facility.
The football team will get synthetic turf and an all-weather track is coming.
Ground will be broken within the next 10 days and the improvements are expected to be completed in time for the fall.
