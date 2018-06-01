Amateur artists paint for a good cause - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Amateur artists paint for a good cause

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local artists painted the town Friday night to help children with disabilities go to college.

John Wood Community College held a paint party to benefit the College for Life program.

Participants got to paint a personalized canvas with an instructor, or just socialize with others.

Money from the event helps kids with developmental and intellectual disabilities gain skills, knowledge and confidence.

The College for Life program at John Wood started last summer.

