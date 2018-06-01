NECAC begins energy assistance, asks for fans & air conditioners

If you live in northeast Missouri and need help beating the heat, a local organization is ready to help.

The Energy Crisis Intervention Program through NECAC began Friday. It gives people who qualify up to $300 to pay overdue energy bills.

The goal is to help people keep the air conditioning on in the summer.

NECAC officials say you should apply now, because there isn't as much *money* in the program as last year.

"They must have a disconnect or an overdue bill and if anyone out there has had any type of emergency or regular energy assistance from NECAC this year, all they have to do is bring in their overdue utility bill." Janice Robinson, Deputy Director of Community Services, said.

To apply, just go to your county's NECAC service center.

NECAC also wants your help to keep people in need cool this summer.

They're looking for donations of new and used working air conditioners and fans. They will be given to the elderly, disabled, and families with critically-ill children across northeast Missouri, many of whom have few options to cool down when it gets hot.

"A lot of times they have to go to cooling centers or library or somewhere to keep people just in their home; so having a cool room, even if it is just one for a small room can go a long ways in bettering their health " Robinson said.

Donations may be made by calling NECAC during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also call to schedule a drop off with a NECAC County Service Center.