Volunteers prepare for 144th annual Strawberry Festival

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
If you're looking for a sweet way to spend your Saturday, Quincy is the place to be.

Melrose Chapel is holding its 144th annual Strawberry Festival this weekend. Volunteers removed the stems Friday from 480 quarts of strawberries that'll be served up in all kinds of desserts.

The Festival is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Melrose Chapel. That's at 3600 Payson Road in Quincy.

