Vets' Home residents go fishing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vets' Home residents go fishing

Posted:
Veteran shows fish caught Veteran shows fish caught
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Fishing for Freedom weekend, which honors active military and veterans, kicked off Saturday morning at the Illinois Veterans' Home.

Saturday morning residents of the Home in Quincy were taken fishing by members of the Fishing for Freedom group.  

This is the fourth year this has taken place.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.