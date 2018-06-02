Wind turbines on train hit Des Moines River Bridge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wind turbines on train hit Des Moines River Bridge

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

An initial inspection has deemed the Des Moines River Bridge safe after it was hit by wind turbines being transported by train Saturday morning.

Three wind turbines hit the bridge about 6:30 a.m., according to BNSF Public Affairs Director Andy Williams.

The BNSF train was headed south across the bridge carrying 24 blades in total when the collision happened.

Williams said the train was stopped and cars involved in the incident were disconnected from the rest of the train.

Once crews cleaned up the area an initial inspection was conducted on the track. Williams said the bridge was deemed safe and the track was reopened about 2:30 p.m. 

Williams said traffic would be limited to 10 mph until a second inspection is completed on Monday. 

No injuries were reported.



 

