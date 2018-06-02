Car hits Taco Bell - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Car hits Taco Bell

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A car slammed into a Quincy Taco Bell restaurant Saturday morning.

The store owner said an elderly gentleman drove his car into the side of the building at 38th and Broadway, shattering the windows and taking out part of a wall.

The owner said nobody was hurt in the incident.

The restaurant will remain open while repairs are being made.

