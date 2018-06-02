Fishing for Freedoms holds annual Heroes Banquet - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fishing for Freedoms holds annual Heroes Banquet

Fishing for Freedom Heroes Banquet
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Fishing for Freedom honored active military and veterans with its 8th annual Heroes Banquet.

About 800 warriors were on hand for dinner Saturday night with their boaters at Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.  

Veterans at the event said they appreciate the event that brings them together to bond with one another.   

"Good camaraderie with other veterans," veteran David Dill said. "We end up meeting new and great people, and really what it means most beyond just being a veteran, I just can't believe how much work."

The three day event continues Sunday with a boating and fishing tournament along the Mississippi River. 

WGEM is a proud sponsor of Fishing for Freedom.

