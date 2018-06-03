Person in custody, vehicle recovered after police chase - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Person in custody, vehicle recovered after police chase

Posted:
SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A stolen vehicle was recovered after a police chase in Monroe City.

According to the Shelbina Police Department, a person was taken into custody after the pursuit. Police found numerous power tools inside of the stolen car that are believed to be stolen as well.

Shelbina police are urging the public to contact them if they've been the victim of recent theft.

