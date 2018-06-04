Name released of man involved in Shelbina police chase

The Monroe City Police Department released the name of the male suspect involved in a police chase with a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

Police Chief Tyler Wheeler has reported that Ryan Albin, 26, of Shelbina Missouri, has been arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail pending charges.

Wheeler stated that on Sunday at approximately 12:20 a.m. the Monroe City Police Department was informed of a vehicle pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Highway 36. The Shelbina Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were in pursuit and headed east towards Monroe City.

Monroe City Officers responded to the area of Stoddard Street and Highway 36. The suspect vehicle entered Monroe City and headed eastbound on Stoddard Street and proceeded to flee from law enforcement, stated Wheeler.

Eventually, the vehicle crashed on West Border Street and the driver fled on foot. Officers pursued the driver on foot for a short time and took him into custody, stated Wheeler.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the foot pursuit and was transported to the hospital by EMS per department policy.

In addition to the vehicle, police stated they found numerous power tools inside of the stolen car that are believed to be stolen as well.

Shelbina police are urging the public to contact them if they've been the victim of recent theft.

EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated that the Monroe City Police were informed of the pursuit at 11:20 p.m. and that officers were headed west towards Monroe City. This was based on information provided by the Monroe City Police Department. They have since provided a correction that states the Monroe City Police were informed of the pursuit at 12:20 a.m. and that officers were headed east towards Monroe City.