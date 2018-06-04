WGEM named Television Station of the Year in Missouri

The Missouri Broadcasters Association named WGEM-TV, the NBC affiliate for Hannibal and Northeast Missouri, the state’s television station of the year.

MBA President/GEO Mark Gordon presented the Station of the Year award to Carlos Fernandez, WGEM’s Vice-President and General Manager, during the annual MBA Awards Banquet held Saturday night at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.

Part of the judging criteria for the award was based on community leadership.

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition,” Fernandez said. “However, our focus each day remains on the communities we serve in the Tri States.”

Judges also reviewed the station’s content, including news broadcasts, as they determined the winner.

“Missouri is home to many strong, community-minded, broadcasters,” said Chad Mahoney, WGEM’s News Director and MBA’s Convention Committee Chairman. “We’re honored to be recognized out of all of the fabulous stations serving Missouri.”

“We view this award as one we share with the people of Northeast Missouri. It’s our pleasure to help tell their stories every day,” Mahoney explained.

In addition to Station of the Year, MBA gave WGEM seven other awards for broadcasting excellence.

Longtime WGEM SportsCenter Host, Josh Houchins, was awarded posthumously for “Best Radio Air Talent”. Josh’s family accepted the award to a standing ovation.

“He would have been so excited,” Josh’s mother, Jeana, said. “But, he wouldn’t have let anyone know,” she added with a smile.

Additionally, WGEM News took home awards for breaking news, news series, investigative reporting and complete newscast.

WGEM’s promotions team, led by Marketing Director Shawn Dickerman, took home the top two awards for Best Promotion.

“We appreciate being acknowledged by our peers in broadcasting,” Dickerman said. “But, it’s the people of the Tri-States that motivate us every day to tell their stories in new and exciting ways.”