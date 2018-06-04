Local health officials urge West Nile precautions

The health department said they are expecting at least one or two positive test if West Nile in mosquitoes this year.

The Adams County Health Department said they have already been testing mosquitoes for viruses like West Nile.

The first report of the year for West Nile in Mosquitoes was in northern Illinois.

Northern Illinois has the first reports of the year for West Nile Virus testing positive in mosquitoes at the end of May according to The Illinois Department of Public Health.



The Adams County Health Department said they are actively setting traps and testing mosquitoes around the area. Officials said they haven't found West Nile in our area this year, but that will likely change.

"I will almost guarantee that we will eventually we'll get a positive," said Mitchell Housewright the Adams County Health Department Environmental Health Sanitarian. "We've had two last year, so we'll probably get one or two this year again. It's not uncommon that it's in the area."

The health department said with warmer temperatures, standing water, and more time outdoors. You're much more likely to be exposed to mosquitoes and the diseases they carry.

"If you're out in the early mornings or at dusk just be aware of wearing some repellents," said Housewright. "If you're around your house just keeping an eye out for standing water and removing water plants, cleaning or gutters, and cleaning out your bird baths."

By dumping any standing water around your home mosquitoes can't lay their eggs. Housewright said report bird with unusual behavior or with an unexplainable death to the Adams County Health Department, so they can have the bird tested for the West Nile Virus