Tri-State summer lunch programs

Many Tri-State families depend on free or reduced-cost school lunches.

When school ends for the summer those families are often left struggling. However, there are several programs across the Tri-States that are helping out.

We've listed several places serving free meals in the Tri-States below.

You can also text 'food' to 877-877 or visit NoKidHungry.org to find a service near you.

Quincy (June 4th to August 10th)

Any child age 1-18: free

Berrian (1327 South 8th) – 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Washington (8th & Sycamore) – 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

If you are interested in further information regarding this program, please contact Jean Kinder at 217-223-8700, Ext 2261.

----

Keokuk, Iowa (May 30 to August 3)

Any child age 2-18: free / Adults: $3.75

Keokuk High School – 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

For more information call Sarah Wetzel at (319) 524-1402 ext 2020 or Denise Estrada at (319) 524-1402.

----

Hannibal (May 29 to June 15)

School-aged children up to 18 years old: free

Veterans Elementary School (790 Veterans Road) – Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Lunch: 10:50 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Early Childhood Center (544 N. Veterans Road) – Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 9:315 a.m. – Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Hannibal Middle School (4700 McMasters Avenue) – Breakfast: 7:10 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. – Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

----

Fort Madison, Iowa (June 4 to August 3)

Kids ages 1-18: free / Adults: $3.60

Fort Madison High School (2001 Ave. B) – 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, call 319-372-7252.

----

Macomb (May 29 - August 14)

First Presbyterian Church (400 E. Carroll St.) – Breakfast: 9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. – Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Prairieview Community Center, 1407 E Wheeler St. – Lunch: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To donate fresh produce or to volunteer, contact Candace Whitman at (309) 326-3075 or c.whitman@genesis-garden.org.

----

Bushnell (June 11 - August 10)

Community Christian Center, at 355 W Main St. – Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

To donate fresh produce or to volunteer, contact Candace Whitman at (309) 326-3075 or c.whitman@genesis-garden.org.