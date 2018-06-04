Practice makes perfect: Illinois track All-Stars prepare for Friday's meet

Practice was held Monday afternoon at Illini West High School in preparation for the second annual Illinois-Missouri All-Star track meet.

The best recently graduated seniors from each state will go head to head on Friday and while the atmosphere is meant to be a bit more relaxed than the average meet, make no mistake that the competitive fire is still very much there.

West Hancock's Andrew Bird said, "I've played Missouri schools in football for five years.

I've never lost to a Missouri school in football. It is a rivalry kind of deal between the two states because we always want to see who's better than each other.

You know the basketball games, the baseball games. It means a lot to I think all of us that we not only beat them, but absolutely stop them into the ground while we're at it. We have the athletes to do it."



On the Illinois side the boys team will be coached by John Artman of Illini West and the girls will be coached by Mike Bickerman from Camp Point Central.

Some of the participants include Connor Artman who medaled in four different events at states as well as Macomb's Alex Neve, she'll be headed to Monmouth to continue her athletic career next year.

