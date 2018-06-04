Quincy now accepting bids for the city's garbage services

The City of Quincy is now accepting bids from companies for the city's garbage services.

The City of Quincy is now accepting bids from companies for the city's garbage services. That also includes services for recycling and collecting and processing compost.

Central Services Director Kevin McClean says this could be the first step towards privatizing Quincy garbage and recycling pickup.

McClean says putting out bids is a way for the city to gauge whether or not privatization would be cost effective.

