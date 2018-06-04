Former Fix-or-Flatten properties to be handed over to housing authority

Three former properties on Quincy's fix or flatten list will soon be used by the Quincy Housing Authority.

Three former properties on Quincy's fix-or-flatten list will soon be used by the Quincy Housing Authority.

At Monday night's city council meeting, members agreed to hire a land surveyor to do $3,770 worth of surveying on 513-515 North Fifth Street, 1300 North Fifth Street and 1238 North Eighth Street.

Once that is done, the city will transfer control and ownership of those properties to the Quincy Housing Authority at no cost.

City officials say those properties were once on the city's fix or flatten list and have since been redone into liveable space.

