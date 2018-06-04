Bowling Green's Deters named Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Gabi Deters has capped off her junior year at Bowling Green in style.



In fact, the University of Kentucky commit is now officially considered one of the best high school softball players in the country.



Deters has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri after helping lead the Bobcats to the Class 2 state championship last fall.



She hit .451 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI's, and 44 runs, and threw out 60 percent of runners attempting to steal.



Deters says it's special to be recognized.



"It doesn't happen to everyone. Only one person will get it this year and I'm very honored," Deters said.



"I was nominated a while back and I've been waiting and waiting, and then finally when I got the (phone call) it was really exciting."



Gatorade will donate $1,000 to the local charity of Deters' choice and she's eligible for an additional $10,000 by writing an essay explaining why the charity deserves more support.



Deters is also nominated for National Player of the Year consideration.