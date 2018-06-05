Monday's Area Scores - June 4

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A Regional Championship*
Holy Trinity: 0
1) Davenport Assumption: 8
**High School Softball**
Keokuk: 6
Washington: 4
(Game 1)
Keokuk: 3
Washington: 7
(Game 2)
Fort Madison: 0
Fairfield: 7
(Game 1)
Fort Madison: 5
Fairfield: 8
(Game 2)
**Prospect League Baseball**
Springfield: 2
Hannibal: 15
Dylan Dodd: 2-5, 5 RBI's
Tye Thixton: 3-6, 3 runs
Hoots: (2-4), scored 11 runs in 7th inning
Quincy: 3
Danville: 8
(Game 1)
Quincy: 2
Danville: 7
(Game 2)
Gems: (4-2)
