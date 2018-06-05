Monday's Area Scores - June 4 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - June 4

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Holy Trinity's season came to a close in a regional championship loss to Assumption. Holy Trinity's season came to a close in a regional championship loss to Assumption.

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A Regional Championship*
Holy Trinity: 0
1) Davenport Assumption: 8


**High School Softball**

Keokuk: 6
Washington: 4
(Game 1)

Keokuk: 3
Washington: 7
(Game 2)

Fort Madison: 0
Fairfield: 7
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 5
Fairfield: 8
(Game 2)


**Prospect League Baseball**

Springfield: 2
Hannibal: 15
Dylan Dodd: 2-5, 5 RBI's
Tye Thixton: 3-6, 3 runs
Hoots: (2-4), scored 11 runs in 7th inning

Quincy: 3
Danville: 8
(Game 1)

Quincy: 2
Danville: 7
(Game 2)
Gems: (4-2)

