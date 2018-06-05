Woman strangled, police say attacker had a violent past

Court documents allege David Sampley, 63, strangled and shoved a sock down the throat of Sharon Welch, 61, Monday at their home in Pittsfield, Illinois.



According to the Pittsfield Police Department, officers responded to a domestic dispute call around 7 p.m. at 642 Clarksville Road.

Officers found Welch unresponsive at the home. Welch was pronounced dead less than an hour later at Illini Community Hospital.

Officers arrested Sampley following a preliminary investigation which included a search warrant of Sampley's residence.

Sampley was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and Domestic Battery.

Records show that Sampley was just released from jail two days prior on a 2016 Domestic Battery charge, also involving Welch.

Authorities said Welch and Sampley were living together.



Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty said Sampley was a "known individual" to authorities.



"Here in the last six months we have responded to the residence a couple of times there," Petty said. "Obviously, we know both Mr. Sampley and Mrs. Welch."

An autopsy on the body of Sharon K. Welch was scheduled for Tuesday in Bloomington, Illinois. Petty said authorities hope to learn more information in a preliminary autopsy report, but final results like toxicology would take longer.

Sampley is scheduled to make his first court appearance in this case Thursday at 2 p.m.

