Bushnell man arrested for meth

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of a Bushnell, Illinois, man.

Petitgout stated that Jesse Pickrel, 27, was arrested Tuesday at 1:15 a.m.

McDonough County Sheriff’s Office reported having contact with Pickrel in the 100 Block of East Barnes in Bushnell. They stated Pickrel had a valid Order of Protection to be served against him and deputies spotted him sleeping in a vehicle. During the encounter deputies witnessed Pickrel attempt to conceal drug paraphernalia and Pickrel refused to exit the vehicle when ordered to do so.

Petitgout stated that during a search, deputies located a methamphetamine pipe and cannabis paraphernalia in the vehicle. Pickrel was also charged by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit with two counts of Manufacturing/Delivery of Methamphetamine.

The Bushnell Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Pickrel was held in the McDonough County Jail on $1,500.00 cash bond.