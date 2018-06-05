Quincy Public Library receives national grant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Public Library receives national grant

Posted:
An inside look at the Quincy Public Library An inside look at the Quincy Public Library
Quincy Public Library Quincy Public Library
The entrance to the Quincy Public Library in downtown Quincy. The entrance to the Quincy Public Library in downtown Quincy.
Another view inside the Quincy Public Library Another view inside the Quincy Public Library
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

New events are coming to Quincy Public Library thanks to a national grant.

Quincy Public Library is one of 79 organizations nationwide to receive the award to host the National Endowment for the Arts "Big Read".
The grant totals $15,000 and will allow the library to provide more than 3,500 free books to local residents along with special events.
Big Read events will include movies, lectures, story time, and book discussions.

"We have a lot of people who come for the programs and they enjoy getting the free books to keep so a lot of people come out for those," said Ruth Cuthbertson, Marketing and Events Librarian.

Activities for all ages will take place from September 13 to October 13, 2018.  For more information on the books selected and activities visit the Quincy Public Library website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.