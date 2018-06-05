Gov. Rauner outlines plan for future of the Vets Home

Stephen Curda will be the new director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Gov. Rauner says $53 million will pay to build a new water system and renovate the former Sycamore Healthcare Facility to house veterans during the vets home construction.

New specifics on the plan to rid the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy of Legionnaires Disease were revealed by Governor Bruce Rauner Tuesday afternoon.

Rauner visited the vets home, announcing that $53 million will build a new water system and renovate the former Sycamore Healthcare Facility to house veterans during the vets home construction.

Rauner says veterans will get the option to move to Sycamore, or stay at the home during the construction process.

"The General Assembly was a little bit unusual," said Rauner. "Normally when we estimate a project the full amount of the project is appropriated. They did not do that. They appropriated the first year amount but the first year is fine, this is $53 million. It's going to allow us to do everything we need to in the first year. This is a multi-year project. The total cost of it is going to be $200 million."

Rauner didn't give specifics on when Sycamore would be ready or when the new water system would be in place.

Rauner also announced that Stephen Curda will be the new director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Curda takes over for Erica Jeffries who resigned back in April.

The state will close on the former Sycamore Facility this Friday and renovations will begin immediately.

Once the new vets home is complete, state officials say they would like to see Sycamore used as a mental health facility for veterans.

