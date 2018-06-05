Jeff Kurtz wins Democratic nomination for 83rd District seat - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Jeff Kurtz wins Democratic nomination for 83rd District seat

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Jeff Kurtz won the Democratic nomination for the 83rd district seat in Tuesday night's primary.

Jeff Kurtz defeated Bob Morowitz 904 votes to 546.

The 83rd district seat was left vacant when Jerry Kearns announced his retirement in January.

Kurtz will face Jeff Reichman, the only republican on the primary ballot, in November.

