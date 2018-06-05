Tuesday's Area Scores - June 5 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - June 5

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**Prospect League Baseball**

Hannibal: 7
Kokomo: 3
Connor Pasko: 3-5, RBI
Hoots: (3-4) - back-to-back wins

Quincy: 6
Danville: 10
Travis Regelado: 2 RBI's
Gems: (4-3) - third straight loss


**High School Baseball**

Central Lee: 12
Cardinal: 1


**High School Softball**

Central Lee: 6
Cardinal: 2
Daly Brisby: 3 RBI's
Makenna Hall: CG 4-hitter
Hawks: scored 5 runs in top of 7th inning

Fort Madison: 1
Burlington: 11
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 1
Burlington: 11
(Game 2)

