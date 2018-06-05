Tuesday's Area Scores - June 5

**Prospect League Baseball**
Hannibal: 7
Kokomo: 3
Connor Pasko: 3-5, RBI
Hoots: (3-4) - back-to-back wins
Quincy: 6
Danville: 10
Travis Regelado: 2 RBI's
Gems: (4-3) - third straight loss
**High School Baseball**
Central Lee: 12
Cardinal: 1
**High School Softball**
Central Lee: 6
Cardinal: 2
Daly Brisby: 3 RBI's
Makenna Hall: CG 4-hitter
Hawks: scored 5 runs in top of 7th inning
Fort Madison: 1
Burlington: 11
(Game 1)
Fort Madison: 1
Burlington: 11
(Game 2)
