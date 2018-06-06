Council changes Hannibal yard waste lot hours over misuse - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Hannibal City Council decided Tuesday night to reduce the days and hours of operation of a yard waste lot because people are misusing it. That's according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

Street Department Supervisor Mike McHargue said he's captured some of the misuse on video camera. He said some drivers from Illinois are unloading debris and for-profit haulers account for more than 50-percent of the debris in the lot, which is meant only for "do-it-yourself Hannibal residents" who are dumping lawn waste.

The lot has been open 24 hours a day, seven days a week but council members changed the hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday. The change takes effect July 1.

The council also created a part-time position for someone to always staff the lot.

