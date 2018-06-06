Lee County voter turnout low despite record highs statewide

Despite record turnout across the state, Lee County voters turned out in low numbers for Iowa's primary election.

At the South Lee County courthouse in Keokuk, only a little more than 80 people voted all day Tuesday. That was despite polls being open from 7:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m.

Election officials said they saw a lot of the dedicated voters make it out to the polls, but dozens questioned officials about the low turnout and were even upset by it at certain precincts.

"The people that I have talked to off the street that remind people to vote get a response of, "Oh, I don't normally vote in the primaries," I don't think they understand the importance of it," Keokuk Election Official Mitzi Jessen said. "I feel like we are not educating our people about what it is really about."

The Secretary of State's office showed there was a 10 percent turnout and 2,561 votes were cast in Lee County, out of the 23,320 registered voters.

