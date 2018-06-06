State OKs plan for Blessing to build medical office

Office to be built on the land east of 48th and Maine.

Blessing Health System officials have reported that Illinois has granted permission for Blessing to build a medical office building on the southeast corner of 48th and Maine in Quincy. The decision came after a hearing in Chicago on Tuesday.

Blessing stated the two-story structure will be 80,000 square feet on seven acres of land. It will include provider offices, physical therapy and select radiology and laboratory services.

Blessing estimates the total cost at $39 million with construction accounting for approximately $26 million of the total. The rest of the cost is land and equipment.

“We are pleased the State of Illinois agreed with our assessment of the need for more space to house the healthcare providers needed in our region,” said Maureen Kahn, RN, MHA, MSN, President/Chief Executive Officer, Blessing Health System/Blessing Hospital. “The facility will also improve access to healthcare services for residents on Quincy’s east side and for surrounding communities.”

Blessing has not set a date for groundbreaking but the schedule calls for the building to open in 2020.

RELATED:

Blessing looks to expand office building on Maine