Efforts are underway to save a Tri-State camp

New signs and billboards throughout the Tri-States are part of a push to re-open an area camp.

The Jensen Camp Foundation wants to bring back Jensen Woods as a non-denominational Christian-based camp.

The camp closed in 2015, partly due to lack of attendance.

There are now three billboards and 550 yard signs throughout Brown, Schuyler and Adams county that read "Save Jensen Woods Camp."

Now the foundation is trying to raise half a million dollars to re-open it and they hope the signs help boost attendance at the fundraiser.

Jensen Camp Foundation President, Gretchen Forsythe said, "we want this to go nation-wide, so people get an opportunity to know about the wonderful things that occurred on this camp for 51 years and we want it to go on for the next hundred."

The foundation has raised one-third of its $500,000 goal.

Their big fundraiser is Saturday, June 23, at the Adams County Fairground.

Also, a breakfast fundraiser is planned 8 a. m. to 10 a.m. this Saturday at Applebee's. Breakfast is $5 a person and includes pancakes, bacon and a beverage. Promotional yard signs will also be available at the breakfast for $2 a sign.

For more information on the Jensen Camp Foundation and its efforts to re-open Jensen Woods Camp call 217-773-2491 or email jensenwoodscamp@gmail.com

Donations may be made at jensencampfoundation.org or by mail to Jensen Camp Foundation, P.O. Box 131, Camp Point, IL 62320.