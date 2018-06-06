Memorial Hospital switches ownership to UnityPoint - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Memorial Hospital switches ownership to UnityPoint

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -

The state of Illinois approved the transfer of ownership of Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois to UnityPoint at a meeting in Chicago Tuesday. 

In a press release, Memorial Hospital has been looking at opportunities for the past two years.

The hospital said UnityPoint was the right fit because it wants to improve patient experience and outcomes, lower medical costs and provide better access to health care within the community.

UnityPoint also runs Keokuk Area Hospital.

