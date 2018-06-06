Finalists announced for city administrator position in Keokuk

Microphone in the council chambers

The city of Keokuk is bringing in five candidates for the city administrator position.

Here is the list:

Annette Ernst - Village Administrator Coal Valley (Illinois)

Joseph Gaa - City Manager Chariton and Woodbine (Iowa)

Cole O'Donnell - City Administrator in Algona (Iowa), East Moline and Dixon (Illinois)

Jeffery Eder - City Administrator East Peoria (Illinois)

Elizabeth Tucker - Assistant City Manager Chesterfield (Missouri)

Mayor Tom Richardson said 27 people applied for the job.

There will be a meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the shelter across from victory park.

Richardson said the council will go into session on Saturday for interviews and make a decision later in the day or sometime Monday morning.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett took a job in Mason City, Iowa back in April and his last day is June 22.