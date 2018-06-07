Wednesday's Area Scores - June 6

**High School Baseball**
Central Lee: 16
Winfield-Mt. Union: 1
(5 Innings)
Jake Fraise: 3 RBI's
Matt Marlin: CG 2-hitter
Mediapolis: 15
Fort Madison: 9
(8 Innings)
Holy Trinity: 0
Wapello: 10
(5 Innings)
**High School Softball**
Fort Madison: 3
Wapello: 11
**Prospect League Baseball**
Springfield: 11
Quincy: 1
Tyler Engel: RBI
Gems: (4-4) - fourth straight loss
Hannibal: 2
Chillicothe: 10
Richie Well: 2-4, run
Hoots: (3-5)
