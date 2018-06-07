Wednesday's Area Scores - June 6 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - June 6

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Gems suffered their fourth straight loss in a lopsided setback vs. Springfield. The Gems suffered their fourth straight loss in a lopsided setback vs. Springfield.

**High School Baseball**

Central Lee: 16
Winfield-Mt. Union: 1
(5 Innings)
Jake Fraise: 3 RBI's
Matt Marlin: CG 2-hitter

Mediapolis: 15
Fort Madison: 9
(8 Innings)

Holy Trinity: 0
Wapello: 10
(5 Innings)


**High School Softball**

Fort Madison: 3
Wapello: 11


**Prospect League Baseball**

Springfield: 11
Quincy: 1
Tyler Engel: RBI
Gems: (4-4) - fourth straight loss

Hannibal: 2
Chillicothe: 10
Richie Well: 2-4, run
Hoots: (3-5)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.